Former ROLLING STONES Manager / Producer ANDREW LOOG OLDHAM Joins RUDY SARZO On Monsters Of Rock Radio

Monsters Of Rock, the gold standard of hard rock for over 40 years, welcomes legendary manager/producer Andrew Loog Oldham to the airwaves. His first show with host Rudy Sarzo airs this Friday, March 12 at 2 PM, PST.

Rudy Sarzo: “Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Andrew Loog Oldham is one of the most significant producer/manager/record label pioneers of ALL time. His guidance of The Small Faces, Humble Pie, The Nice, his work with The Beatles and finally The Rolling Stones' where he took them from the seedy London clubs to becoming the World's Greatest Rock and Roll band.”

Oldham, who was only 19 when he took over managing The Rolling Stones, is the last man standing of the great 1960s rock and roll managers. Although Andrew managed & produced all of the Stones’ records during the band’s classic era of 1963 to 1967, Oldham was much more than that to The Stones. He produced their early recordings without really knowing what a record producer did. He had a knack as to what worked. When the band were struggling for a follow-up to their first single, Oldham convinced John Lennon and Paul McCartney into giving the Stones an unreleased and unrecorded song to cover. “I Wanna Be Your Man” hit number 12 on the charts and was the catalyst for much that followed.

“We are honored to have British Invasion Royalty joining the show. The rock and roll stories he has are second to none. Andrew’s contributions to the soundtrack of my life were a source of huge inspiration to me and my generation. This will be a very special episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo,” added Sarzo.

Monsters Of Rock Radio is live today and every day on the Dash Radio platform and all associated distribution touch-points. The Andrew Loog Oldham show will air on the Dash Radio Network at the following times:

- Friday, March 12 - 2 PM - 6 PM, PST

- Saturday, March 13 - 8 AM - 12 PM, PST

- Sunday, March 14 - 4 PM - 8 PM, PST

- Tuesday, March 16 - 8 PM - Midnight, PST