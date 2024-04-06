Former SABATON Guitarist TOMMY JOHANSSON Shares Cover Of KISS Classic "God Gave Rock And Roll To You" - "Thank You, Sabaton; This One Is For You" (Video)

Former Sabaton guitarist / Majestica frontman Tommy Johansson has shared his weekly cover, this time taking on the 1991 KISS classic, "God Gave Rock And Roll To You".

Johansson: "After seven glorious years together I decided to step down as the guitarist of Sabaton. Main reason beeing that I need to follow my heart and put my main focus on my own career, both as a solo artist and with my band Majestica that I was a part of from the beginning in 2002.

The guys in Sabaton are my brothers, my friends, my family and the crew is the best people in the world that I’ve had the honor of working and living with. Nothing bad has come out of this and I have enjoyed every minute of being a part of Sabaton.

I’m gonna miss waking up in the morning on the tour bus to a coffee prepared by Hannes before we work out together, gonna miss all the Walmart strolls and the late movie nights with Chris, I’m gonna miss having a beer with Pär and playing video games with him, and I’m gonna miss playing piano and singing harmonies with Joakim. But this is not the end - it’s the beginning of a new chapter and I couldn’t be happier to know that Thobbe is back in the band playing the 'Bismarck' solo every night!"

So guys - this one is for you!"