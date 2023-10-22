Former SAIGON KICK Frontman MATT KRAMER Performs Two Solo Acoustic Shows In Miami; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Former Saigon Kick frontman Matt Kramer performed his first live show in over five years on October 19th and 20th in Miami, Florida at the Luna Star Cafe.

Fan-filmed video from the shows can be veiwed below.

Kramer "I wrote this song ('Spinning Round') with Scott Migone when I was 29 years old in 1997. Crazy thing is the lyrics are more relevant now than they were back then. Really wish I would have recorded this version of the ending on my album in 2002. Might have to do a re-release."

Saigon Kick was formed in Miami, Florida in 1988. The band is best known for their second album, The Lizard, released in 1992. It peaked at #80 on the Billboard 200, driven by the single "Love Is On The Way", which reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Both the album and the single have been certified gold.

Kramer recorded two albums with Saigon Kick before leaving in 1993 during the recording sessions for the band's third record, Water. The band reunited in 2012 for a string of shows in the US, eventually putting the band to rest in 2015.

In 2020, Kramer launched a YouTube channel under the name Lascivious Media. He shared a lyric video for the song "Spinning Round", taken from his War & Peas solo album released in 2002, saying "it seems to be more relevant today."

Tracklist:

"Soul Star"

"So Long"

"Goodbye to All Tomorrows"

"Spinning Round"

"Powdered Blue Skies"

"Change"

"Caught Up On the Inside"

"I'm Getting Closer"

"Exit"

"If God Could Hear Me Now"

"Silence"

Pick up the album via Bandcamp here.