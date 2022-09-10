Former SAIGON KICK, SKID ROW Drummer PHIL VARONE Surfaces In PANIC BOOM

Drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Vince Neil, Red Dragon Cartel) introduces his new band, Panic Boom, with the following message:

"Well, well, well... It's been a while...

It's been a busy few months, to say the least, but I'm excited to report that my new band Panic Boom - debut album release titled Twenty Eight - comes out on October 28th.

The album was produced & mixed by my Saigon Kick, Panic Boom bandmate Chris McLernon.

I just finished directing and editing the video for the new single 'Keep It To Myself', coming September 28th. ( are you feeling the 28 themes yet? )

On a personal note: I couldn't be more proud of this record. The songs, the sound, the playing, and most importantly, the friendship. I formed this band in 1994 with my best friends, and 28 years later the band is made up of the same best friends. Chris McLernon, Randy Christopher Bates, Sean Martin, and Tony Cortese.

I think you guys are going to dig it... For all info on the band, and to get a sneak peek at songs and videos, go to PanicBoomBand.com.

No matter what we argue about, no matter the differences we have, the common bond will always be music! And there's nothing like some good new music to bond over... Peace, Love, and Mucho Respect."

Listen to "Revolution" by Panic Boom:



