Former SAXON Guitarist GRAHAM OLIVER Guests On Talking Metal; Talks Denim And Leather 40th Anniversary

On a new episode of Talking Metal, host Mark Strigl speaks with guitarist Graham Oliver who is a founding member of Saxon and now plays with ODS (Oliver Dawson Saxon).

Topics with Graham include his granddaughter, 2020, Biff Byford, Steve Dawson, Saxon, song-writing, “Denim And Leather”, Power And The Glory, Paul Quinn, Motorhead’s Lemmy, Pete Gill, Motley Crue, Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, Metallica, Marc Bolan of T-Rex, Ronnie James Dio, his finger and much more.