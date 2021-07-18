Former SCORPIONS Drummer HERMAN RAREBELL To Release Remastered Version Of Nip In The Bud Solo Album From 1981 In August

Former Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell will re-release his 1981 album Nip In The Bud, completely remastered and available digitally for the first time, on August 27th. The single "Rock Your All" is now available on digital platforms found here and can be heard below.

"Rock Your All" was originally released as the as the first single from Nip In The Bud in 1981.

Rarebell: "I'm extremely proud of this album. Even after 40 years, the album sounds totally fresh and exciting and tracks like 'I'll Say Goodbye' or the ballad 'Messing Around' are still absolute hard rock classics, even today."

Tracklist:

"Messing Around"

"Two Timer"

"Havin' A Good Time"

"Rock Your All"

"Triangle"

"Slob"

"Junk Funk"

"Do It"

"Pancake"

"I'll Say Goodbye"

Rarebell was with the Scorpions from 1977 to 1995, recording eight studio albums with the band. Aside from playing drums, Rarebell wrote or co-wrote several songs for the group such as "Another Piece of Meat", "Falling In Love" and "Passion Rules the Game". He composed lyrics for some of the band's most well known songs including "Rock You Like a Hurricane", "Make It Real", "Dynamite", "Blackout", "Arizona", "Bad Boys Running Wild", "Don't Stop at the Top", and "Tease Me Please Me".

Photo by Nico Mass