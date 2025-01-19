Former SKID ROW Frontman ERIK GRÖNWALL Kicks Off 2025 With Fan-Fuelled Q&A (Video)

Former Skid Row frontman, Erik Grönwall, has shared a new video along with the following introduction:

Erik: "Let's start 2025 with a Q&A - thank you for all your questions. If your question wasn't answered - don't worry. You'll have plenty of opportunities to ask me anything during our upcoming livestreams this year!"

When asked if he would ever consider rejoining his pre-Skid Row band, H.E.A.T, Erik offered the following:

"I love the guys. Jona, the keyboard player, he's the godfather of my son. I stay in touch with the guys. I always say you should keep all doors open, but right now that feels like that's a closed chapter."

Live In London, Skid Row's first official live album and concert film in a 35+ year career, is now available on heavyweight 2LP gatefold, CD + DVD, digital download and all streaming services via earMUSIC.

"Youth Gone Wild" is the latest video from the full program, and captures the rapture of a sold out 02 Forum Kentish Town London gone wild for the Skids and the culmination of a dream years in the making.

"As teens, we dreamt of playing places like the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and CBGB in New York City... our dreams became bigger with London, England at the forefront. We fantasized one day to headline a show in the very city where so many of our favorite bands came from," the band says.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed, hugely fan-embraced 2022 album The Gang's All Here, the band took the 02 stage on October 22 and delivered a Skid Row set for the ages. Running through their multi-platinum career, the packed venue could barely contain the band's and the fans’ energy on "18 And Life," "Monkey Business," "I Remember You" and so many other peak Skid Row moments.

Live In London is a defining live rock album... a band playing at the top of their game in front of a crowd that expected no less. Both Skid Row and the 02 public went far beyond expectations...and now the world can share in that moment.

