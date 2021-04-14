Former SLAYER Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO On Working With SATANIC PLANET - "The Devil Seems To Follow Me Around" (Video)

Drum legend Dave Lombardo recently spoke with Beez at The Pit about the new Dead Cross album, playing with the Misfits and Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle), working with Satanic Planet, and more. Check out the interview below.

Lombardo on Satanic Planet:

"There are some songs on there that are pretty insane. Not technically, but very gloomy and dark and evil (laughs). The devil seems to follow me around, since I was 18 years-old and Slayer released Show No Mercy. It's exciting. What I like is the challenges; that's what determines my choice in projects. Som eof th eprojects I have are along the same vein but they all have a different air about them, a different personality about them. Satanic Planet is probably the most out-of-the-norm project that I've done because it didn't require me to play any drums. I was part of the programming and the production side of it."

Back in April 2020, Lombardo spoke to Rolling Stone about what he's up to as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Read an excerpt from the interview below.

Rolling Stone: What have you been doing with your unexpected time at home?

Dave Lombardo: "Some unexpected projects. It’s odd - at a time where I thought, Well, that’s it; no more touring, and I was just going to work in my studio, get it all finished setting it up, all the mics and everything, ’cause I just moved into this house... I was asked to work on a more industrial project rather than an acoustic drum project. So I’ve been working with that. And I’m just focused on being creative. I personally like isolation to a certain extent, so it’s not surprising to me what it feels like to actually be in a type of a quarantine.

"It is a little unnerving knowing that you can go out there and go to the store and possibly catch something that you can’t get rid of, but so far everything’s been pretty cool, and the numbers in my county are pretty low. Staying positive, you know?"

R.S.: Can you say anything more about the industrial project you mentioned?

"The name of it is Satanic Planet. It’s with Justin Pearson, who’s in Dead Cross as well. And Luke Henshaw, who he works with pretty closely. And Luke also worked on some of the remixes that we featured on our EP. And some of the vocals are done by the head of the Satanic Temple. This is through his affiliation with Justin, so they decided to create an album that’s kind of influenced by Anton LaVey’s early album that he recorded of one of his Black Masses. So we took influence from that. What was supposed to be one song ended up being the whole record. They liked what I did and so I’ve been tackling that nightly. I usually start around midnight and go till around three in the morning [laughs]. But yeah, it’s kind of cool; it’s fun. Like I said, it’s been keeping me busy. And other little odd-and-end jobs that I’ve been doing."

