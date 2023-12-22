Former SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs VAN HALEN Classic On ALEX VAN HALEN's 2012 Tour Kit; Video

Alex Van Halen's drumming has profoundly shaped the landscape of modern music and performance. His distinctive style, rhythmic innovation and iconic drum sound are deeply embedded in the DNA of the music we enjoy today. Moreover, his elaborate and customized drum sets have undoubtedly influenced a generation of young drummers, encouraging them to expand their kits with additional drums or cymbals, or to create their own unique, custom drum setups.

In honor of Alex Van Halen's prestigious 2023 induction into the Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame, the magazine is thrilled to present an exclusive video series that pays tribute to Alex's remarkable career and enduring legacy. The series was filmed at the incredible IronShore Studios in Grand Cayman and features interviews and performances by three of todays most recognized drummers, playing on Alex's actual 2012 custom touring drum set, built by the great John Douglas.

The first episode features drummer Jay Weinberg. Jay speaks to Modern Drummer publisher/CEO David Frangioni about his encounters with Alex Van Halen and how he influenced his drumming and career. Following the interview, Jay performs his own version of Van Halen's "Running With The Devil" on Alex's drum kit. Though purposely not the same as Alex's drum parts, Jay pays homage to Alex's uniqueness by bringing his own originality to the performance.

Says Jay: "To celebrate the music of Modern Drummer Magazine’s 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Alex Van Halen, it was a total trip to be asked to rip a Van Halen song of my choosing on Alex’s own drums! Kind thanks to Modern Drummer for asking me to take part in this tribute series, and congratulations to Alex on this amazing achievement and well-deserved HOF induction!" 🔥

For more information about IronShore Studios and a great opportunity for Music Tourism, head here

Don't miss Max & Jay Weinberg on the cover of the September 2023 issue of Modern Drummer Magazine. Modern Drummer is the world's #1 publication on drums and drumming. Loud and proud - and representing all styles and skill levels - since 1977. Subscribe to their digital monthly magazine here.