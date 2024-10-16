Former STRATOVARIUS Guitarist TIMO TOLKKI Releases 4th Dimension Complete Demos Album

Timo Tolkki, the former guitarist and primary songwriter for Stratovarius, has released 4th Dimension Complete Demos, featuring demo versions of songs appearing on the band's 1995 album, Fourth Dimension.

Current vocalist Timo Kotipelto made his Stratovarius debut on Fourth Dimension, replacing Tolkki as the band's frontman. 4th Dimension Complete Demos features Tolkki's vocals on the tracks.

Tolkki: "These demo recordings are part of power metal history. I composed these songs after we had done touring the renowned Dreamspace album. At that point I was planning to continue as a vocalist of Stratovarius. Timo Kotipelto joined the band sometime in the summer of 1995.

I have tried to maintain the 'rawness' of the material, but I was very surprised how good they actually sound. By applying modern 32 float bit mastering with modern equipment (yes, it has been 30 years from these recordings) to the analogue C-cassette tracks, I have managed to make them sound really good, actually.

I also wrote 10 page booklet, or a small book, both in English and Spanish in which I explain the key points of the birth of Stratovarius and making of such albums as Fright Night, Twilight Time, Dreamspace and 4th Dimension, which all carved their way to become extremely successful paving a way to the next phase of Stratovarius which started with Episode.

I believe fans and music collectors will find this additional booklet very informative and interesting."

Pick up the album via Bandcamp here.

Tracklist:

"Nightfall"

"Distant Skies"

"Against The Wind"

"Galaxies"

"Winter"

"Stratovarius"

"030366"

"Twilight Symphony"

"We Hold The Key"