Former TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Singer JOE CERISANO And Hit Songwriter MARC BLATTE Team Up For THE DISTANT THUNDER

The most famous anonymous singer in America Joe Cerisano (Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Silver Condor) and hit songwriter Marc Blatte (the Four Tops, Celine Dion, Kenny Rogers, Bruce Springsteen) have teamed up for The Distant Thunder. This duo not only shared responsibility for “Hands Across America” but also were critical to the success of the most iconic commercials (GE, Army, Navy, Sprite, Miller) you have ever heard. Now they have come together and created an amazing slice of Americana with standout tracks like “Healing Hand” and “I’d Rather Be Dancing.”

Cerisano started his career on Columbia Records with Silver Condor alongside guitarist Earl Slick (David Bowie, John Lennon). He went on to do duets with Gloria Estefan and Placido Domingo as well as guest vocalist with Blue Öyster Cult and Korn; and fronted Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Blatte has penned the Grammy nominated Top 40 song “When She Was My Girl” by the Four Tops as well as songs by Celine Dion and Kenny Rogers. The song “When She Was My Girl” will also be making an appearance on the brand-new Bruce Springsteen covers album Only the Strong Survive due out in November.

The Distant Thunder album is out November 18 and the first single “Healing Hand” hits on October 14. Singer Joe Cerisano had this to say about what’s coming, "I'm super excited for the release of The Distant Thunder album. Hopefully our first single, "Healing Hand," says something that resonates with our listeners as something we can believe in. Maybe a little of it can seep through the cracks to our humanity and sanity." Songwriter Marc Blatte continues, “‘Healing Hand’ is a call for understanding and compassion in these turbulent times that we are living in.”

Pre-save album/single here.

The Distant Thunder strips it all down for a real rootsy American album filled with emotion and heart wrenching lyrics. Deko Entertainment President, Bruce Pucciarello, comments, “In The Distant Thunder, Joe and Mark share the special bond they have when they’re making music together. Forged in Americana, it tells the story of our lives, shares our secrets, and honors our strength of good will. Feel good.” In support of the record, the duo will make their first live appearance at The Cutting Room in NYC on October 12 where they will be sitting in with Blind Lemon Peel’s band to perform a few songs. Get tickets here.

Pick up the new album The Distant Thunder and autographed copies while supplies last , here.

The Distant Thunder tracklisting:

“Healing Hand”

“I’d Rather Be Dancing With You”

“Like Father Like Son”

“Reasons”

“Distant Thunder”

“Put the Gun Down”

“Ain’t That What Praying’s For”

“Looking Through the Eyes of Love”

“Breakthrough”

“The Bridge Is Burning”