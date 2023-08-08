Former URIAH HEEP / LUCIFER'S FRIEND Vocalist JOHN LAWTON Celebrated On New Double CD

The new CD, Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton, is now available.

While with Uriah Heep, John featured on the slbums Firefly, Innocent Victim & Fallen Angel. But with Lucifer’s Friend he recorded more than 14 albums between 1969 & 2019. John passed away suddenly on June 29, 2021.

During his many decades on the stage John has sung variations of blues, rock, prog, and classic. From sentimental ballads to heavy rock, his extraordinary vocal diversity made him outstanding, his distinctive voice always recognizable!

This 2CD anthology features a variety of 33 songs with different music styles, reflecting John’s diversity and musical career, following his journey through the times. Starting with the 70s up to 2015, highlighting his remarkable vocals, but also to emphasize the astonishing talents of his fellow musicians involved in this tribute.

This lavish digipack, which has been compiled by John’s wife Iris, includes some rarities only recently discovered, also a previously unreleased live duet between John and Bernie Shaw and some trivial out–takes to add a lighthearted element. All artist’s royalties will be donated to The British Heart Foundation for the research into “Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm”.

Celebrating The Life Lf John Lawton can be ordered via the following links:

- Amazon CD

- Apple Music

- Cherry Red Records