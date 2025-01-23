Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Announces Canadian Tour Dates
January 23, 2025, 42 minutes ago
Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, has announced a string of Canadian tour dates in March. With tickets "on sale soon,", confirmed dates are listed below.
March
19 - TBC
20 - La Maison - Cornwall, ON
21 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON
22 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON (Special W.A.S.P. Show)
26 - Piranha, Montreal, QC (VIP Clinic)
27 - L’Anti, Quebec, QC
28 - Piranha, Montreal, QC Full Show
29 - Elks Lodge, North Bay, ON
30 - Brass Monkey, Ottawa, ON