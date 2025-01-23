Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, has announced a string of Canadian tour dates in March. With tickets "on sale soon,", confirmed dates are listed below.

March

19 - TBC

20 - La Maison - Cornwall, ON

21 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON

22 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON (Special W.A.S.P. Show)

26 - Piranha, Montreal, QC (VIP Clinic)

27 - L’Anti, Quebec, QC

28 - Piranha, Montreal, QC Full Show

29 - Elks Lodge, North Bay, ON

30 - Brass Monkey, Ottawa, ON