January 23, 2025, 42 minutes ago

Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, has announced a string of Canadian tour dates in March. With tickets "on sale soon,", confirmed dates are listed below.

March
19 - TBC
20 - La Maison - Cornwall, ON
21 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON
22 - The Rockpile, Toronto, ON (Special W.A.S.P. Show)
26 - Piranha, Montreal, QC (VIP Clinic)
27 - L’Anti, Quebec, QC
28 - Piranha, Montreal, QC Full Show
29 - Elks Lodge, North Bay, ON
30 - Brass Monkey, Ottawa, ON

 


