FORSAKING FATE Launches Lyric Visualiser For "Souls Of Demolition"
December 4, 2020, 10 hours ago
South African melodic death groove thrash trio Forsaking Fate is back with a bang, concluding their self-titled debut EP cycle with a brutal lyric visualiser for their blistering track, "Souls Of Demolition".
Forsaking Fate is a passionate band who lives for the jam, the fans and the wild times on stage! Forsaking Fate is a passionate call to resonate within all who have been dealt a harsh or unfair hand in life… to refuse and forsake that fate, whatever it may be, and rise up against it to forge a new path!
Tracklisting:
"Prologue"
"Illusions"
"The End Of Existence"
"Retribution"
"Souls Of Demolition"
The lads are hard at work preparing their next EP, and were recently nominated for several South African Metal Music Awards. For additional details, visit Forsaking Fate on Facebook.