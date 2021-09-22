Forthcoming Albums From GUS G., MANIMAL And KRYPTOS Delayed Due To Vinyl LP Production Issues

AFM Records has checked in with the following update:

"Dear fans and customers,

The release of some vinyl editions of current releases (Gus G., Kryptos, Manimal) have to be postponed by some weeks to the November 26th and later.

This is mainly due to the fact that the vinyl format is once again becoming more and more popular and the pressing plants are currently very busy. In addition to that, due to political and economical developments, there is unfortunately a shortage of the main ingredient, polyvinyl chloride (PVC). We regret very much that this also affects the current releases. We are very sorry that you now have to wait a few weeks longer for the album, but the greatest pleasure lies in the anticipation and we promise the wait will be worth it."

Release dates are now as follows

Gus G. - Quantum Leap (November 26th)

Manimal - Armageddon (December 3rd)

Kryptos - Force Of Danger (December 10th)

Gus G. recently released a video for his new single, "Enigma Of Life", featured on his new solo album, Quantum Leap. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

It is no longer a secret that Gus G. plays in the top league in the world of guitar virtuosos. Not only has he played the world's biggest stages in his time with Ozzy Osbourne, but he was also able to gain a firm place and a loyal fan base in recent years with his own band Firewind and his solo project.

On his new album, Quantum Leap, Gus G. continues his straight and inspirational path, this time focusing only on his excellent craft. For this reason, the new album is an instrumental album, but so complete in itself that it can make many a person green with envy. Gus G. has again relied on his longtime colleague Dennis Ward for production, but has done the mixing and mastering entirely on his own terms. Hard metal tracks line up with melodic riffs and make this album seem like a complete work.

Quantum Leap is a tribute to himself, to a great guitarist and instrumental artist.

Tracklisting:

"Into The Unknown"

"Exosphere"

"Quantum Leap"

"Chronesthesia"

"Enigma Of Life"

"Judgement Day"

"Fierce"

"Demon Stomp"

"Night Driver"

"Not Forgotten"

"Force Majeure" (feat. Vinnie Moore)

"Enigma Of Life" video:

"Fierce" video:

"Exosphere" video: