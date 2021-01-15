FORTRESS Release Waiting For The Night Album

Los Angeles based 80’s hard rock band, Fortress, have released their new record, Waiting For The Night, via Sonic Age Records - Cult Metal Classics. The album features remastered unreleased songs from 1986-1988 and is now available on compact disc and all digital formats.

Fortress made their way onto the Sunset Strip metal scene in the mid-80’s and opened for many bands including Poison, Warrant, Alcatrazz, Malice, Heaven and many more. Fortress features an all original lineup and includes singer Ted Heath (Mesheen), Kevin Reyes (White Lie, Black Sheep), keyboardist Chris Turbis (Mr. Crowley, Boys Of Summer), drummer Chris Silva (Delirium, Project UFO, DIA) and bassist Arthur Dominguez.

Tracklisting:

"Feel Your Touch"

"Changes In Your Mind"

"Cycles Of Life"

"Waiting For The Night"

"Fire Burnin In Me"

"When Will The Fighting End"

"Never Look Away"

"Time To Tell" (Engineered by Frankie Avalon Jr.)

"Rock Is My Life" (Bonus Live Track)