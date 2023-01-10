Fortune Coins Sweepstakes Promo Code 2023: Exclusive Bonus Codes

Fortune Coins slots is offering an exclusive sign up bonus worth 100,000 Gold Coins and 200 Fortune Coins, allowing new players to start with a bang.

By getting this deal you could get a handy introduction to what this sweepstakes casino is all about. Plus you could even become a Fortune Coins VIP and enjoy plenty more perks at this gaming site. This guide will show you what you have to do to claim these offers and explain how Gold Coins and Fortune Coins work.



Pros

● Generous welcome bonus

● User-friendly online interface

● Free-to-play games

● 24/7 online customer support

Details of Fortune Coins

Fortune Coins Promo Code and Free Sweeps

If you haven’t signed up to play Fortune Coins games yet, then you will be eligible to claim the latest welcome bonus. The social casino site will credit your account with at least 140,000 Gold Coins (GC) and 500 Fortune Coins (FC) when you create an account and verify your email address. You will not be required to make a real money deposit in the process and can immediately start using your bonus funds to play fun Fortune Coins slots and alternative games. There is no need to use a promo code to activate this deal.

There is also an exclusive daily bonus which you can activate by heading to the ‘Coins Store’ section. This deal will be available once daily when you access your account, and includes 30,000 Gold Coins and 100 Fortune Coins.

Additional promos for Fortune Coins games

This guide would be remiss not to mention the two extra promos that you can pick up as a new customer. If you connect your account to your Facebook account, then you will receive an extra 40,000 GC as well as 100 free FC.

Plus, you can complete the mobile verification process and claim the virtual credit bonus which is worth 10,000 GC and 100 free FC.

It’s always a good idea to keep your eyes on the promotional page where you also have the option to purchase credits. This will ensure that you never miss an offer which will boost your social gaming credits.

Is Fortune Coins Legal in the US?

Yes, Fortune Coins provides legal social casino gaming services in the US. Taking the sweepstakes casino laws into consideration, Fortune Casino continues to ensure fair social gaming practices via its transparent platform.

Sweepstakes gaming doesn’t feature any real money wagering which means that it cannot be classed as gambling. Instead, you’ll be playing for free across the sweepstakes format which means that you can win for taking part in the contest, not as a direct result of your gameplay.

Naturally, you still need to be at least 18 years old to access this site and must adhere to any relevant sweepstakes laws that have been implemented by the state that you physically find yourself in. Fortune Coins is available in all states with the exception of Washington.

Does Fortune Coins Pay Real Money?

Fortune Coins enables you to redeem your FC balance for cash prizes. Therefore, this social casino site does actually pay real money to players who have accumulated enough Fortune Coins by playing the available games on the platform.

How to win money on Fortune Coins

It is possible to win money by playing games and staking Fortune Coins. With your Fortune Coin balance, you can access a myriad of social casino titles in an attempt to win even more Fortune Coins. In order to actually redeem these virtual coins for cash prizes, you will need to accumulate a fair number of coins in the process.

Fortune Coins Payment Methods



Below, is a summary of the different payment options that you can use to purchase additional Gold Coins to boost your virtual currency balance if you find yourself running low.

It is possible to purchase additional Gold Coin packages. For instance, you can spend $2 and buy an extra 500,000 GC or you spend as much as $450 in order to buy 1,200,000,000 GC which also includes 48,000 FC. There are six packages in between the minimum and maximum package which include a number of Fortune Coins.

Fortune Coins Payout Review

There is the possibility to redeem Fortune Coins for various cash prizes. If you are in the position to do so, then you’ll want to know how to go about converting virtual funds into cash.

Does Fortune Coins really pay?

Fortune Coins has no history of reneging on its promise to pay out cash prizes. Therefore, you don’t have to worry about being short-changed in the process. For each 100 Fortune Coins, you are entitled to a cash prize of $1. Bear in mind that you can only redeem a minimum 5,000 Fortune Coins at a time.

How to cashout on Fortune Coins

It’s important to take note of the fact that Gold Coins act as the in-house currency and can be used to play standard games. However, you will not be able to redeem your GC balance at any point in time for cash prizes. As mentioned, you can redeem your FC balance when you hit 5,000 or more coins.

Use this step-by-step guide to redeem Fortune Coins and you shouldn’t encounter any delays in the process.

1. Click on the ‘Redeem’ icon which is within the menu once you hit the three stripes located top-right of your screen.

2. You must make sure that you have provided the site with a copy of your government ID, proof of address, as well as bank statement or payment statement which indicates you are the owner of the payment account that you are using to redeem Fortune Coins.

3. The last step is to confirm the transaction details as well as your preferred payment method and then confirming the payout request.

Fortune Coins withdrawal

It is possible to withdraw funds from your Fortune Coins account by selecting any one of the payment methods that are accepted on the platform. Cards as well as PayPal are included as methods, as long as the account is in your name.

Withdrawals are not processed as quickly as deposits. The time frame depends on the payment option that you have used, which also determines any third-party fees that you will need to pay. Fortunately, Fortune Coins does not charge any fees for withdrawals or deposits.

Fortune Coins Games

The Fortune Coins social casino site offers dozens of different gaming options. These games are grouped into different categories, with a focus on slots.

Slots range from the likes of Northern Heat, developed by Mascot Gaming, to the 5-reel Massive Luck social slot. There are close to 70 different titles across categories that you can access, including Candy Keno, Wheel of Luck, and even two variations of social poker.

It’s a good idea to keep track of which game you are playing so that you put your virtual credits to good use.

Fortune Coins Game Rules

If you are unsure of the rules of the game click on the info tab to read up before you wager your virtual funds.

Slots work in much the same way, but there might be a different number of reels or paylines, as well as symbols and general rules. Brush up on the respective rules so that you are able to use your Gold and Fortune Coins as confidently as possible.

Does Fortune Coins Have an App?

At the time of writing there is no dedicated Fortune Coins mobile app, but this won’t stop you from using your mobile device. You’ll be able to access your personal account and games via your mobile browser.

Fortune Coins Customer Support

Fortune Casino offers 24/7 support. You will be able to make use of the extensive ‘Knowledge Center’ which offers answers to common questions about the site and Fortune Casino terms and conditions.

If you’re unable to find what you’re looking for, you can submit a support ticket. Click on the ‘submit a ticket’ button and fill in your details, valid email address, and nature of concern. You can also attach any relevant documents. The team at Fortune Coins will respond to you as quickly as possible via email. Or, you can send the support team a direct email at support@fortunecoins.com.

Website Design

The Fortune Casino interface has been optimized for intuitive gameplay and the design is pretty slick, too.

There’s nothing overly-complex about the platform, making it relatively easy to navigate. All pages, Fortune Coins games, and features load quickly, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.

Who Owns Fortune Coins?

Fortune Coins is owned by Social Gaming LLC. In terms of social casino products, the company has developed and continues to run several well-established online casino sites.

How to Delete Fortune Coins Account

Deactivating your account is pretty straightforward. You can do so by opening a ticket or sending a direct email to the team. The easiest way is to submit a ticket and select the ‘Close my account’ option. You will receive an email informing you when your account has been deactivated.

Conclusion – Start playing Fortune Coins sweepstakes today

Fortune Coins is a quality social gaming site. The game selection and availability of Fortune Coins originals will likely please all types of social gaming enthusiasts. In addition, the welcome offer provides you with plenty of Gold Coins that allow you to find your feet on the site, while the free Fortune Coins start you on your way to getting some cash prizes.

There is no dedicated mobile app, but the fully-functional and well-designed mobile site makes up for this. Plus, promotions and a lucrative VIP program means that you are able to boost your virtual funds at every turn. All in all, Fortune Coins offers decent game variety with generous prizes via a seamless online interface.

Fortune Coins Slots FAQ

Can I create an account with Fortune Coins via mobile?

Yes, you can create a brand new social gaming account with Fortune Coins using your mobile device. Simply access the official website via your mobile browser and then follow the same sign-up process as you would using your desktop or PC.

How do I play Fortune Coins slots online?

You will need to create an account and claim the available promotions that offer you Gold Coins. Now you can start playing by wagering your virtual coins.

Is there a Fortune Coins VIP program?

Yes. Once you’re a member, Fortune Coins will reveal details of the program. This will open up various exclusive cash prizes as well as personalized account services.

How old do I need to be to use the Fortune Coins slots platform?

Fortune Coins will not accept any players under 18 years of age. You will be required to verify your identity, and in some states, you might need to be at least 21 years old.

Is Fortune Coins legit?

The Fortune Coins sweepstakes platform has garnered a loyal following amongst avid social casino players and continues to provide reliable gaming options. You can rest assured that the site is as legitimate as they come because it always fulfills its promises to pay out when a customer redeems a prize.