Founding AUTOGRAPH Guitarist STEVE LYNCH To Release Autobiography In May 2025

Autograph guitarist / founder Steve Lynch celebrated his 70th birthday on January 18th, and he took to social media to announce the May 2025 release of his autobiography, Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist. Read the announcement below in full.

"Hello everyone! Today is my 70th birthday! And I must say- I feel better than ever!



At this point in my life, it’s not only a time to reminisce, it’s a time to peer into the future to imagine what new adventures lie ahead… and believe me, there are many yet to come! The difference now is that I have the wisdom of 70 years to help me navigate through these new experiences.



As I look back, I see the tremendous changes that have occurred during my lifetime. For example: when I was born in January of 1955 there were only 48 states, and when I turned 4 in 1959, Hawaii and Alaska were added. There were 2.8 billion people in the world, and now there’s over 8 billion. I saw John F. Kennedy get assassinated and the following year watched The Beatles perform on the Ed Sullivan Show. I witnessed the Viet Nam War from the beginning to end, and was almost drafted. I watched Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy get assassinated. I witnessed the Women’s Liberation Movement, the Flower Children blossom, Andy Warhol's pop culture, Allen Ginsberg’s Beat Generation. I also saw Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and the Doors perform twice, along with countless others. And when you look forward from that point you’ll see how things have changed drastically with IT and AI- which is amazing!

I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived during this era. There has never been one like it, and there will never be another quite like it. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead. I cherish this because I’m living history, as we all are. I discuss these topics in my upcoming book, Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist (May release) and share how I felt during these events and how they affected me later in life, and helped inspire me on my musical journey.

I now feel very happy and content— I have the love of my life Suzanne by my side, I have loving family and friends, I have my health, my wisdom, my music, my memories… and my guitar. Let’s see what magic happens next!



In commemoration of my milestone birthday I’ve decided to get my first tattoo. It’ll be my name and address, so if someone finds me wandering around they’ll know who I am and where to take me. LOL! Just kidding… (kinda).

Love and Peace to you all! Cheers!"

Book details will be revealed as they become available.

Autograph was formed in Los Angeles, CA in 1983, and are best known for their 1984 hit, "Turn Up the Radio", taken from their debut album, Sign In Please. Lynch was with the band from 1983 – 1989, then again from 2013 – 2019. he recorded four albums with Autograph: Sign In Please (1984), That's The Stuff (1985), Loud And Clear (1987), and Missing Pieces (1997), which was originally planned for a 1989 release.

Photo by Joe Schaeffer Photography