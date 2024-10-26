Founding GRATEFUL DEAD Bassist PHIL LESH Passes At 84

Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead, has passed away at age 84 years olg. The sad news was shared via his official Instagram page with the following statement:

"Phil Lesh, bassist and founding member of The Grateful Dead, passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by his family and full of love. Phil brought immense joy to everyone around him and leaves behind a legacy of music and love. We request that you respect the Lesh family’s privacy at this time."

Lesh was not a prolific composer or singer during his 30 year tenure with the Grateful Dead, although some of the songs he contributed or co-wrote - including "New Potato Caboose", "Box of Rain", "Truckin'", "Unbroken Chain", and "Pride of Cucamonga" - are among the best known in the band's repertoire.

In 1994, he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Grateful Dead.

No cause of death has been revealed at this time.