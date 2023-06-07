Founding QUEENSRŸCHE Drummer SCOTT ROCKENFIELD On Legal Battle With Former Bandmates - "There Are Many Truths That Will Need To Be Addressed"

First reported by Metal Sludge here in 2021, founding Queensrÿche drummer Scott Rockenfield - who had been on hiatus from the band for over four years at that point - filed a lawsuit in Washington State's Snohomish County Court against former bandmates Michael Wilton (guitars) and Eddie Jackson (bass) several related band companies.

The suit filed on October 11th, 2021 sees Rockenfield suing Wilton, Jackson and both of their wives over Queensrÿche Holdings, LLC and Tri-Ryche Cooperation, Inc. among other related companies.

Parts of the lawsuit include:

- Breach of contract

- Shareholder oppression

- Wrongful discharge

- Breach of artists agreement

- Violation of Washington personality rights act

Scott Rockenfield is also claiming that Michael Wilton and Eddie Jackson fired him.

Rockenfield shared the following message via his official Facebook page, found here, on June 6th. Read it in full below.

"I want to send out a BIG thanx to everyone who has commented/responded - regardless of it being good, bad, uninformed, or indifferent for that matter. But the facts are is that I have been in the 'music business' for over 40 years now (and yes, it’s a business like any other), and there are situations in life/business that may arise that need to be addressed and/or resolved.

(And to clarify, I was in full band work/communication since 2017, and continued to present music and offers that would benefit the band and our brands etc).

And I hold no ill will to anyone, including my 'business' partners, but I am also not going to be pushed around and/or not allowed to have what I have built and owned for over 40 years now.

I started QR in my parents house when I was 17, and now as I begin my life turning 60 this month, I’m going to stand tall and seek a result from a jury to determine if my 40 years are worth anything to me It’s as simple as that. I have been and am still/currently an equal 1/3 owner/shareholder of the QR brands/trademarks, and the facts are that my attorneys have been in 'communication and attempting' for almost 5 years now to attain an amicable resolve to these QR band matters to hopefully avoid any disruption to the QR brands etc., but we have been repeatedly denied.

(Yes you read that correctly; we have been in communication and offering a resolve for over 5 years now ).

Unfortunately, these attempts have led nowhere. So basically, the situation now sets it all up with 'no choice' but to go and have a 'jury of peers' make whatever decisions they will decide to make. There are many truths that will need to be addressed.

And so, as I’ve said before, 'let’s rock….'"

In January 2021, Rockenfield took to social media to confirm that he's still a member of Queensrÿche, and hasn't retired from music. Rockenfield, who had a son in February of 2017 and took paternity leave, was replaced by former Kamelot drummer Casey Grillo, who has been performing with the band ever since. Drum tracks for the band's 2019 album The Verdict, were performed by singer Todd La Torre.

Rockenfield issued the following message at the time: "Wanna hear a fun story? Goes like this: 'Contrary to any statements or interviews coming from other parties, I most definitely 'did not' and 'have not' quit, walked away, retired or abandoned Queensryche??!! Unfortunately, you have not been given the facts by any means…' A total cliffhanger right?... More soon."

(Photo by Kari Pearson, Scott Rockenfield Facebook)