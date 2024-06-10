FRAMESHIFT Mastermind HENNING PAULY Reviews Aeroband MIDI Guitar - "Why Would They Hire Me Again?" (Video)

Frameshift mastermind, producer and guitar teacher Henning Pauly has posted a new video to his official YouTube channel prefaced with the following message:

"The fact that they hired me AGAIN to review this MIDI version of their 'guitar' is blowing my mind, but OK..."

Check out Pauly's original Aeroband reviews from October 2023 below.

Pauly: "I really wish my videos weren't honest... I could make so much money pushing crap on y'all. You won't believe how many times I have to refuse making a video and not taking a payment because the products are just not good enough to warrant being shown to you. In this case I HAD to make a video that should serve as a warning."