France’s ELYOSE Release “L’assemblée” Single Feat. COCOZHER

French nu-metal band Elyose have released a new single, "L’assemblée" (feat. Cocozher). The melodic, hard-hitting new track is accompanied by a music video, which can be seen below.

Elyose, a collaboration between guitarist/producer Anthony Chognard and singer Justine Daaé, will release their fourth studio full-length, Déviante, on February 9. Preorder at shop.elyose.com.

Speaking on the new album, Chognard comments, "It's the best album I've ever made, in terms of guitar performances as of musical production.

Daaé adds, "Anthony gave it a metalcore twist, which I'm absolutely in love with. The songs have been stuck in my head this whole year and I was singing them all the time!"

Elyose, a nu-metal band hailing from France, is a collaboration between guitarist/producer Anthony Chognard (ex-Smash Hit Combo) and vocalist Justine Daaé (The Erinyes). Anthony’s vivid songwriting and Justine's ethereal, feminine vocals in her native French result in a sound that’s punchy, modern, and emotional.

