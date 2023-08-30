France’s MINDLAG PROJECT Release “Shrapnel” Single

3 months after sharing the song "Exophronicon" with its official music video, French long-time conceptual metal band (formed in 1999) Mindlag Project just officially released a new digital single called "Shrapnel" on all streaming services.

In other news, the band is currently working on a new full-length album to be released in the upcoming months.

"This track ‘Shrapnel’ is a song inspired by the personal history of the ancestors of several members of the band, who participated in both world wars,” comments the band.

“It evokes the cynicism of martial strategies, with the invention of the shrapnel shell, the purpose of which was to "break" soldiers rather than kill them, because it would cost the opposing camp more to take charge of a wounded rather than a dead one. A voucher soldier is a useful soldier, in all circumstances..."