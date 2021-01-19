France’s WINTEREVE Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions For Release Of October Dark Album

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed French female-fronted Gothic doom/death metal act Wintereve. The new album, October Dark, is up now for preorder and will be released February 19 on CD and digital formats. October Dark was mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound Studio. Preorder the album on Bandcamp.

Hailing from France, Wintereve formed in 2013 and perform female-fronted Gothic doom metal. October Dark presents eight tracks that convey the innermost sense of artistic and poetic beauty through sorrow, darkness and depression. Wintereve showcase haunting melodies, soaring female vocals and growls of despair throughout 55 minutes of doom laden Gothic metal. October Dark was recorded by Didier at Mastercut studio.

Tracklisting:

“Olima”

“Sea Of Suffering”

“The Quiet Desperation”

“October Dark”

“Call Of The Void”

“Forgotten”

“To Die In Your Arms”

“Down The Path To Perdition”

“Call Of The Void”: