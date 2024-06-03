FRANK CARTER To Join SEX PISTOLS' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock, Steve Jones To Perform Never Mind The Bollocks Album At Two London Shows

Frank Carter is set to join the Sex Pistols‘ Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones this summer to play Never Mind The Bollocks in its entirety at two concerts, Rolling Stone UK.

Carter will lead the punk icons in a run-through of the legendary album at London’s Bush Hall on August 13 and 14 to help raise funds to secure the venue’s future. Tickets will go on sale this Wednesday (June 5) at 9 AM, BST and can be purchased here..

Speaking about the shows, Cook said: “We’re doing a benefit for Bush Hall with the famous Frank Carter. We’re going to be playing Pistols numbers cause they need support and they need the money. We thought it would be a great way to stop it going under. This is my local venue. I grew up in Shepherd’s Bush and I still live round here. It would be a real shame to see it disappear and we want to keep it going. So everyone get down to the gig!”

Matlock added: “Smaller music venues are the lifeblood of new music. It’s in these intimate spaces that raw talent gets a chance to shine, where bands can really connect with their audiences, and where the spirit of live music truly comes alive so we need to keep them going.”

Carter added: “This has been a joy from start to finish. When the Sex Pistols call, you answer. I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Carter will take the place of Pistols legend and singer John Lydon, who has been locked in a feud with his bandmates for a number of years.

