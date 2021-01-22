FRATERNITY Featuring BON SCOTT - 3CD Set, Seasons Of Change: The Complete Recordings 1970-1974, Now Available

Cherry Red Records has released the new 3CD set, Fraternity Featuring Bon Scott - Seasons Of Change: The Complete Recordings 1970-1974. Order here.

Founded in Australia, rock band Fraternity will forever be associated with their lead singer, Bon Scott, who would later join AC/DC and enjoy worldwide fame. However, Scott’s tenure with Fraternity has been poorly documented on the reissue market. Of the two albums the band had issued at the time, Livestock and Flaming Galah, neither album has been released officially. And their story has never been told accurately…

Half a century later, Seasons Of Change finally seeks to amend this oversight. Curated in conjunction with surviving band members (Bruce Howe, John Freeman, Sam See, John Bisset, Uncle John Eyers and the Estate of Mick Jurd) and their original manager Hamish Henry, this 3CD set seeks to offer the complete recorded output of Fraternity, including both their albums from 1971-72 (originally issued on Sweet Peach and RCA respectively), utilising the original master tapes and best possible remastering sources, adding all relevant non-albums singles A’s and B’s and EP tracks. Bonus tracks feature Fraternity backing The Valentines’ Vince Lovegrove and their victory at the National Battle Of The Sounds competition where they claimed the title of Australia’s No. 1 band.

In addition, research by Victor Marshall for this package uncovered the long-lost Hamish Henry cache of session tapes which have been curated into Fraternity’s third album, Second Chance. Second Chance also features live tracks recorded at Pt Lincoln, South Australia as part of their historic Country Arts Tour and unheard songs including vocals and song writing contributions from Bon Scott. Famous artist Vytas Serelis, designer of the ‘Flaming Galah’ cover returns with original cover artwork for Second Chance.

Musically, from their base in Aldgate, South Australia, Fraternity ran the gamut of musical styles in vogue on the rock scene at the dawn of the 1970s, from proto-heavy metal to country and soft rock, progressive music and a nod here and there to the earlier psychedelic boom.

Seasons Of Change is beautifully presented, with exhaustive 18,000 word sleeve-notes and unseen photos of the band from The Grape Organisation, who have worked in conjunction with Cherry Red’s Lemon label to create this new 50th Anniversary collection.

Tracklisting:

Disc One: Livestock

"Livestock"

"Somerville"

"Raglan’s Folly"

"Cool Spot"

"Grand Canyon Suites"

"Jupiter Landscape"

"You Have A God"

"It"

Bonus tracks:

"Why Did It Have To Be Me?"

"Question"

"Seasons Of Change" (Single Version)

"Somerville" (Single Version)

"The Race Part 1"

"The Race Part 2"

Disc Two: Flaming Galah

"Welfare Boogie"

"Annabelle"

"Seasons Of Change"

"If You Got It"

"You Have A God"

"Hemming’s Farm"

"Raglan’s Folly"

"Getting Off"

"Somerville R.I.P"

"Canyon Suite"

Bonus tracks:

"The Shape I’m In"

"If You Got It"

"Raglan’s Folly"

"You Have A God"

"Seasons Of Change" / "If You Got It (Hoadley’s Battle Of The Sounds 1971)"

Disc Three: Second Chance

"Second Chance"

"Tiger"

"Going Down"

"Requiem"

"Patch Of Land"

"Cool Spot" (Alternative Version)

"Hogwash"

"Chest Fever"

"Little Queenie"

"The Memory"

"Just Another Whistle Stop"

"No Particular Place To Go"

"Livestock"

"Rented Room Blues"

"Get Myself Out Of This Place (Alias Getting Off)"

"That’s Alright Momma"