FREDDIE MERCURY Reveals Why Visual Theatrics Are Such A Vital Part Of Any QUEEN Show In Latest Episode Of "The Greatest Live"; Video
September 22, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Queen have released the 34th episode in their series, The Greatest Live. Watch below.
A message states: "If you're going to be the greatest live band in the world, having one of the greatest frontmen in rock and roll history certainly helps! Here, Freddie Mercury, the ultimate showman, reveals why entertaining visual theatrics are such a vital part of any Queen show."