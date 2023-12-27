FREYA And RIG TIME! Announce American Hardcore Tour Dates For January 2024

This January, two American powerhouse acts will band together to play nine gigs around the east coast of the country. Freya (pictured above) hails from Syracuse, NY, and brings an explosive blast of New York hardcore to the forefront; their co-conspirators Rig Time!, from La Crosse, WI are a deadly metal duo that easily bring the sound and madness of a larger group.

Freya was formed in 2001 by three members of Earth Crisis, bassist Ian Edwards, lead guitarist Eric Edwards, and vocalist Karl Buechner, and over the past 20 years, they have blazed a path through both the worldwide hardcore and metal scenes. Prominently featured on MTV’s Room Raiders, Road Rules, and the iconic Headbangers Ball as well as the Showtime series, Shameless, the Freya vault runs deep. Their latest album, the apocalyptic Fight As One was released earlier this year and they can’t wait to bring their blend of hardcore and thrash to fans in person.

To be “Undeniable” is the objective and axiom that Rig Time! irrefutably has avowed since their inception. Formed in Wisconsin, they quickly began touring relentlessly, performing coast to coast in 45 states and counting, executing a fierce live performance with precise and fearless transitions, always at astonishingly vulgar decibels. These two performers exhibit the mass of a full band aura as they implement a complete performance without backing tracks, never suppressing their magnitude of raw energy and emotion through sincere lyrics and colossal stage presence.

These two acts promise nothing less than a loud, impressive show. Freya delivers power, speed, and 110% expression. They may have a lot of miles on them but, the live show spins the odometer back! Rig Time! prides themselves on bringing clarity and tightness as tone and dynamic are very important to them.

Dates:

January

12 – Salisbury, MD – Lurking Class Skate Shop

13 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse Pub

14 – Raleigh, NC – Schoolkids Records

15 – Ridgeville, SC – Ridgeville Roadhouse

16 – Johnson City, TN – The Hideaway

17 – Lexington, KY – Blue Hill Station

18 – South Bend, IN – The Krishna Den

19 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

20 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry