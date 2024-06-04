FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce Full U.S. Tour With SET IT OFF
June 4, 2024, an hour ago
Rousing alt-metal outfit From Ashes To New have announced they will join rock outfit Set It Off on a full U.S. tour this fall with support from New Years Day and If Not For Me. The Deathless Tour Part Two will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA as both From Ashes To New and Set It Off wrap up their joint supporting tour dates with Nothing More on the Carnal Tour 2024 (8/31-9/24). The jaunt will make its way across both coasts before ending in Wantagh, NY on November 2.
Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades are live now. An exclusive Spotify presale will begin Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time via From Ashes To New’s website.
The Deathless Tour Part Two"
September
21 – Johnstown, PA – Frank J. Pasquarella Conference Center
25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection
28 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre
29 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
October
1 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
2 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
5 – Fresno, CA – Tioga Sequoia Brewery
7 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
9 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
11 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom
15 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
17 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion
19 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theater
22 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
25 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey’s Stage
26 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
29 – Albany, NY – Empire Live
30 – Portland, ME – Aura
November
1 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater
2 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Concert Hall
(Photo - Sarah Carmody)