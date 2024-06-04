FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce Full U.S. Tour With SET IT OFF

Rousing alt-metal outfit From Ashes To New have announced they will join rock outfit Set It Off on a full U.S. tour this fall with support from New Years Day and If Not For Me. The Deathless Tour Part Two will kick off on Saturday, September 21 in Johnstown, PA as both From Ashes To New and Set It Off wrap up their joint supporting tour dates with Nothing More on the Carnal Tour 2024 (8/31-9/24). The jaunt will make its way across both coasts before ending in Wantagh, NY on November 2.

Artist pre-sales and VIP meet and greet upgrades are live now. An exclusive Spotify presale will begin Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 PM (ET). General on sale begins Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time via From Ashes To New’s website.

The Deathless Tour Part Two"

September

21 – Johnstown, PA – Frank J. Pasquarella Conference Center

25 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

28 – Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre

29 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral

October

1 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

2 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

5 – Fresno, CA – Tioga Sequoia Brewery

7 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

9 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

11 – Bend, OR – Midtown Ballroom

15 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

17 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion

19 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theater

22 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

25 – Syracuse, NY – Sharkey’s Stage

26 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

27 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

29 – Albany, NY – Empire Live

30 – Portland, ME – Aura

November

1 – Stroudsburg, PA – The Sherman Theater

2 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

(Photo - Sarah Carmody)