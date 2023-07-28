FROM ASHES TO NEW Release "Monster In Me" Lyric Video; Blackout Album Available Now

From Ashes To New continue to break their way into the top of the 21st century rock vanguard with their compelling new album, Blackout, out today (July 28), via Better Noise Music.

Conceptually, Blackout encapsulates the distress of the pre-apocalyptic world the Lancaster, PA band built with their groundbreaking 2016 debut Day One, while mirroring the angst and unrest the world felt during the 2020 pandemic at which time it was written. Sonically, From Ashes To New deliver a fresh spin on the sound that broke them onto the scene with their distinctive blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic and alternative music.

Blackout was produced by vocalist Matt Brandyberry, alongside longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak at Atrium Audio in PA. It features 12 tracks including their fifth-ever Top 10-charting rock radio single “Hate Me Too,” which peaked at #8 on Mediabase charts, and their latest anthemic single “Nightmare” which is now climbing the charts at Active Rock radio.

“Blackout is our prequel to Day One,” says co-vocalist Matt Brandyberry. “Day One was a strong representation of the style that made FATN who we are today, and Blackout is a step above. The world seems to be headed further and further towards chaos and destruction, so it only felt right to create a piece to paint the picture we are all becoming all too familiar with. Expect much more of this from us in the future!”

“Blackout is the album we’ve always wanted to make,” relays co-vocalist Danny Case. “It’s intense, emotional, heavy, and most importantly, it’s us. This album truly represents who we are as a band and its massive sound will prove to be our best record yet. We are so incredibly proud of this album, and we are confident it will quickly become our fans’ favorite From Ashes To New record ever.”

To further celebrate Blackout‘s release, the band have today shared a lyric video for their rap/metal hybrid track, “Monster In Me”, which can be viewed below.

Order a copy of the new album on CD, cassette and/or vinyl here.

Tracklisting:

"Heartache"

"Nightmare"

"Hate Me Too"

"Hope Youre Happy"

"Barely Breathing"

"Dead To Me"

"Monster In Me"

"Echoes"

"Armageddon"

"Legacy"

"Until We Break" (feat. Matty Mullins of Memphis Mayfire)

"Broken By Design"

"Monster In Me" lyric video:

"Hate Me Too" video:

"Nightmare" video:

"Heartache" video:

From Ashes To New are currently on tour with In This Moment, Motionless In White, and Fit For A King. Remaining dates are listed below.

July

29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

August

1 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR’s Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

* In This Moment only

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)