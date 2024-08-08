FROM ASHES TO NEW Roll Out Lyric Video For "Monster In Me" Feat. YELAWOLF

August 8, 2024, an hour ago

From Ashes To New have released a lyric video for “Monster In Me” featuring rapper Yelawolf, one of the six bonus tracks featured on the deluxe version of their #1-charting 2023 album, Blackout. The album is available across digital platforms here.

Following several sold-out shows supporting Blackout earlier this year, From Ashes To New will continue to bring their blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music to audiences across the US this fall. The band will join Nothing More and Set It off along with Post Profit from September 3 to 24 before breaking off on a co-bill with Set It Off from September 21 to November 2 with special guests New Years Day and If Not For Me.

(Photo - Sarah Carmody)


