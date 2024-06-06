From Bubble Bath To Studio: How QUEEN Created One Of The Best-Selling Singles Of 1980; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Has The Details (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Coming up, it's the story of Queen and their #1 rockabilly smash, 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love', one of the best-selling singles of 1980. Although the song was a tribute to the King of Rock n’ Roll Elvis Presley, its genesis had nothing to do with hound dog, or a pilgrimage to Graceland… It was actually conceived while Freddie Mercury was taking a bubble bath. He ran it into the studio immediately and recorded it before he forgot it. Brian May added his parts and John Deacon and Roger Taylor were on fire during the session… It was so good that many people thought it was a new song by Elvis. The crazy details of this international smash that was rushed from a hotel bathtub to a recording studio are next, on Professor Of Rock."