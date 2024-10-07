From The Gaming Tables To The Stage: How Rock Stars Find Inspiration In Casinos

Creativity has no boundaries, which is why it can be drawn from wherever you want. People who enjoy both music and gambling have made some of the best use of this opportunity by combining their two interests. Whether or not rock songs directly reference betting, it's clear that the casino atmosphere has fueled the creativity of many iconic musicians.

Singers Who Loved Gambling

Who says you can only be passionate about one thing in life? Different forms of entertainment often go hand in hand, and that stands especially true for people who enjoy both tunes and betting. Here are some of the most famous singers that you might not even be aware had a soft spot for gambling:

Johnny Cash

There couldn’t have been a more ironic last name for this iconic singer because he was definitely a frequent visitor of casino establishments. You might know him for his highly-revered music, but few people know of Johnny’s knack for betting. The best part is that Cash never cared about making a big buck from gambling.

He wasn’t interested in high-stakes games and instead viewed gambling as a casual pastime. With the success of his music career, he certainly didn’t gamble out of necessity, it was purely for fun. Here are some interesting facts about Johnny Cash and gambling:



● Low-stakes gambling: Johnny Cash preferred low-stakes betting, keeping it as a fun pastime rather than a way to make money.

● Gambling in his music: He referenced gambling in some of his songs, like “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” which mentions a gambler.

● Fascination with risk: Johnny’s attraction to gambling reflected a broader fascination with life's risks, often echoed in his music and public persona.

Elvis Presley

There’s a reason Elvis has a hit song called “Viva Las Vegas,” and it’s not just for fame. In fact, the musician loved trying his luck out on games like slots and roulette. He was often seen in Las Vegas, placing his bets on gambling tables around Sin City. Not only that, but Presley also delivered several performances in Vegas’ casino halls. Known as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley ruled not only the stage but also embraced the excitement of the city that never sleeps. His concerts at the International Casino in Las Vegas were especially popular, as they attracted huge crowds, and the singer ended up setting several records for a single artist’s performance in a casino. “Viva Las Vegas,” his hit 1964 song, perfectly encapsulates the thrilling feeling of being in a casino in Nevada, something he would not have been able to capture if not for his own experience among these tables. The song was recorded for a musical film of the same name, featuring Elvis in the leading role.

Lady Gaga

Gambling isn’t a hobby of the past by any means; modern-day rock stars are also carrying it forward in full swing. If the hit song “Poker Face” did not break the secret for you, allow us to: Lady Gaga also loves to gamble. Gaga has been pretty open about how she enjoys occasionally sitting down with her friends and gambling to her heart’s content. She’s also seen performing in Las Vegas halls from time to time.

The song “Poker Face” was one of the singer's most hit pieces and catapulted her rise to fame. The lyrics use poker as a metaphor for a relationship, but that doesn’t mean the song hasn’t become an iconic casino symbol amongst bettors. For the most part, the lyrics rely on clever wordplay to establish a relationship between poker and human emotions. The song might have been released over a decade ago, but fans predict that it will continue to be a pop anthem for many years to come, and we couldn’t agree more!

Frank Sinatra

It’s one thing to be famous for gambling and another to be known for your wins, and this is exactly where Sinatra struck gold - quite literally. Sands Hotel and Casino, established in Las Vegas from 1952 to 1996, was a frequent performing spot for the singer.

Sinatra was also known to gamble there regularly, amassing good winnings. Later on, the singer was so starstruck by the operation that he ended up buying shares of his own in it. Most people claim that Sinatra was a huge fan of blackjack and other table games.

Our Favourite Gambling Hits

While being in a casino may have inspired many artists out there, sometimes people can create gambling hits without ever having placed a single bet themselves. Take Kenny Rogers, for example; his rendition of “The Gambler” is one of the most famous variants of the song, and yet Rogers isn’t known to be a big gambler himself. This is why we’re also listing some of our personal favourites in gambling music, whether the artists were into the casino scene or not:

In a Nutshell



The combination of good music and gambling elements results in a brilliant mosaic of different entertainment forms. Not only are such songs representative of the artist’s love for the betting scene, but they also go on to become gambling anthems, just like Gaga’s “Poker Face.” The next time you walk into an actual casino or even some of the best online casinos, hear what’s on the sound system. If you hear a song with references to casinos and gambling, there’s a huge chance that the singer took direct inspiration from these establishments.