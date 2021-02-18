FROZEN CROWN Introduce New Guitarist, Bassist And Drummer Appearing On Forthcoming Album - "They Really Gave Their Absolute Best"

Italian metallers Frozen Crown, who recently underwent a major personnel shuffle, have checked in with an update:

"You heard them playing in our new album video sneak peek; now they finally have a face!

It’s been so hard to find suitable members to replace the missing pieces of the Crown – especially during these hard, hard times. These guys put their heart and soul in the new album, providing with some technical and dynamic drums, some tight and aggressive bass lines and, of course, some flashy and awesome guitar solos. Hope you’ll love these three new fellas like you loved us, so far, as they really gave their absolute best, definitely making Winterbane a close-knit team effort.

We're very happy to introduce you to Fabiola 'Sheena' Bellomo on lead guitar, Francesco Zof on bass, and young prodigy Niso Tomasini on drums. Winterbane will be out April 23, but you'll be very soon able to listen to some new tunes off it!"

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane will be released on April 23 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).