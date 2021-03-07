FROZEN CROWN - New Album Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl Pre-Order Available: "We're Happy Beyond Words About The Incredible Love You've Showed Towards Our New Band Members"

Italian metallers Frozen Crown, who recently underwent a major personnel shuffle, are gearing up to release their new album, Winterbane. They have issued the following update:

"We're happy beyond words about the INCREDIBLE feedback and love you showed towards our new single and, most importantly, towards the new band members! It's been extremely difficult for us to put all this up in such a short amount of time and during such dark days, and this made your support even more important! Thanks for being with us and for making the new guys feel already part of the family! Each of us has given and is giving his/her absolute best to make the new Frozen Crown course to be the strongest ever."

Winterbane is available for pre-order ins CD, vinyl LP, and limited edition coloured vinyl LP formats here.

Frozen Crown recently released the first single featuring the band's new line-up. Check out the official video for "Far Beyond" below.

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane will be released on April 23 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).