FROZEN CROWN Release First Single Featuring New Line-Up; Official Video For "Far Beyond" Available

Italian metallers Frozen Crown, who recently underwent a major personnel shuffle, have released their first single featuring the band#s new line-up. Check out the official video for "Far Beyond" below.

The song will appear on Frozen Crown's forthcoming album, Winterbane.

Tracklist:

"Embrace The Night"

"Towards The Sun"

"Far Beyond"

"The Lone Stranger"

"Crown Eternal"

"The Water Dancer"

"Angels In Disguise" (feat Federica Lanna)

"Night Crawler" (Judas Priest cover)

"Tales Of The Forest"

"Blood On The Snow"

Winterbane will be released on April 23 on Scarlet Records and Marquee/Avalon (Japan).