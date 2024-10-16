FROZEN CROWN Release Guitar-Driven Banger "I Am The Wind"; Official Music Video Streaming

Italian power metal force, Frozen Crown, have released their guitar-driven new single, “I Am The Wind”, taken from their upcoming studio album and Napalm Records debut, War Hearts, out this Friday. Dominated by the dynamic vocal duo of frontwoman Jade and guitarist Federico, bold guitar riffs and flawless drumming once again underscore their passion for modern power metal together with a gripping official music video.

Founded in 2017, Frozen Crown has released four albums, garnering significant media attention and cultivating a dedicated fanbase with their dynamic live performances. Currently on tour with Kamelot across Europe and the UK, the band is thrilled to showcase songs from their upcoming album, War Hearts, live, as this offering elevates their sound to new heights, marking their debut as a six-piece band and delivering a vibrant mix of powerful riffs, unforgettable melodies, and raw energy.

Frozen Crown on the new single "I Am The Wind": "'I Am The Wind’ marks the return of "the Tyrant" and serves as a spiritual successor to our popular song, with Federico once again sharing lead vocalist duties with our frontwoman Jade. Running at a slower speed than the other songs on the album, this track depicts the inexorable march of a threatening army and the relentless fury of elements.”

Check out the official music video for "I Am The Wind":

Frozen Crown has performed at several festivals like Sabaton Open Air, Metal Fest Plzen and Rock Imperium Festival, headlined two Japanese tours and followed extensive European touring with significant bands such as DragonForce and Nanowar Of Steel – topped by an upcoming tour with Kamelot this fall. Joined by their newest member, 18-year-old guitar prodigy Alessia Lanzone, the band's characteristic sound has been expanded by her skills, adding depth and complexity to their performances.

Featuring all members on the recording for the first time, War Hearts symbolizes a fresh start and pays homage to the legendary Children Of Bodom with its album title, a band that inspired Frozen Crown's youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal. Addressing themes of self-improvement, awareness, personal growth and inner struggles, album opener and title track "War Hearts” is about fighting for your dreams in the darkest of nights and creates a powerful and uplifting message of always staying strong, making it through the storm as war angels. "I Am The Wind” features soaring choruses with dual vocals from frontwoman Jade and guitarist Federico, ingenious guitar riffs and perfectly blended drums, while the lyrics inspire listeners to let go like the wind and rise to shine again. To wrap up the album, tracks like "Edge of Reality”, inspired by the ’86 Highlander movie, and "Bloodlines”, referencing the Vampire: The Masquerade series of board and video games, showcase the band's colorful storytelling.

Frozen Crown constantly define and refine their sound, pushing their trademark elements to new levels of complexity without forgetting the characteristic catchy hooks. War Hearts exceeds their previous successes and solidifies their place in the global metal scene.

War Hearts will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Black Marbled (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd. to 200 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Translucent Red (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-order here.

War Hearts tracklisting:

"War Hearts"

"Steel And Gold"

"To Live To Die"

"Night Of The Wolf"

"On Silver Wings"

"Edge Of Reality"

"Bloodlines"

"I Am The Windv

"King Of The Sky"

"Ice Dragon"

"War Hearts" video:

"Steel And Gold" video:

Album introduction video:

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - guitar

Francesco Zof - bass

Niso Tomasini - drums

Alessia Lanzone - guitar

(Photo - Federico Mondelli, Alessia Lanzone)