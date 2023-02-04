FROZEN CROWN Release Official Video For "Black Heart"

Frozen Crown has released the third single taken from the new album Call Of The North, "Black Heart". Check out the official video below.

Call Of The North will be released on March 10th through Scarlet Records.

Frozen Crown recently checked in with the following update:

"Here we are! Our fourth album, Call Of The North, will be out March 10th! Which song title inspires you the most? Let us know. First single and videoclip out in December! Grab your signed copy right now here.

Tracklist:

"Call Of The North"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Black Heart"

"Victorious"

"In A Moment"

"Legion"

"Until The End"

"Now Or Never"

"One For All"

"Far Away"

This fourth album is going to sound 100% Frozen Crown, melding together elements from our previous three albums, and purposely featuring no guest appearances, to consolidate the band sound while bringing at the same time unseen features (like acoustic ballads and epic choirs) on the table.

Be ready for memorable refrains, heavy downtuned guitar riffs, intricate symphonic parts, and a tense and epic battlefield atmosphere.

Once again produced by Andrea Fusini at Fusix Studio, Call Of The North will be out on Scarlet Records (EU/US) and Marquee Avalon (Japan) and released in digipak CD and in limited edition turquoise and purple vinyl (and, of course, in digital version on all streaming platforms)."

"Victorious"

"Call Of The North"