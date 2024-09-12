FROZEN CROWN Reveals Official "War Hearts" Music Video

Rising Italian power metal outfit, Frozen Crown, have unveiled the guitar-driven title track, “War Hearts”, alongside a powerful official music video. Taken from their new studio album and Napalm Records debut, War Hearts, out on October 18, the uplifting track combines the strong message of fighting for your dreams with incredible vocal expertise and ultimate high-speed riffs. Determined to make it through the rough storm as war angels, relentless drums merged with a thrilling guitar solo by newest member Alessia Lanzone reflect the confident atmosphere.

With their youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal, Frozen Crown have garnered significant media exposure with their previous four albums and their massive hit, “Neverending”, which has gathered over 11 million views on YouTube to date. The band has further cemented their reputation with their dynamic live performance with legendary acts like U.D.O. in 2023.

Frozen Crown on the new single “War Hearts“: “We're overly excited and proud to introduce our new album's title track ‘War Hearts’ and to unveil its official videoclip! ‘War Hearts’ was the first song we wrote for the new album and it's meant to be a statement about how fast and uncompromising the rest of the album is going to be. It's also the first song to mark the appearance of our young new guitar player Alessia and her blazing solos. The video is once again settled in Italy, between the windy ruins of the Avigliana Castle, and once again portrays the band in the rawest manner possible, without any kind of post-production or artifice involved.”

Founded in 2017, the relentless band has performed at several festivals like Sabaton Open Air, Metal Fest Plzen and Rock Imperium Festival, headlined two Japanese tours and followed extensive European touring with significant bands such as DragonForce and Nanowar Of Steel – topped by an upcoming tour with Kamelot this fall. Joined by their newest member, 18-year-old guitar prodigy Alessia Lanzone, the band's characteristic sound has been expanded by her skills, adding depth and complexity to their performances.

Featuring all members on the recording for the first time, War Hearts symbolizes a fresh start and pays homage to the legendary Children Of Bodom with its album title, a band that inspired Frozen Crown's youthful, raw and passionate approach to metal. Addressing themes of self-improvement, awareness, personal growth and inner struggles, album opener and title track "War Hearts” is about fighting for your dreams in the darkest of nights and creates a powerful and uplifting message of always staying strong, making it through the storm as war angels. "I Am The Wind” features soaring choruses with dual vocals from frontwoman Jade and guitarist Federico, ingenious guitar riffs and perfectly blended drums, while the lyrics inspire listeners to let go like the wind and rise to shine again. To wrap up the album, tracks like "Edge of Reality”, inspired by the ’86 Highlander movie, and "Bloodlines”, referencing the Vampire: The Masquerade series of board and video games, showcase the band's colorful storytelling.

Frozen Crownconstantly define and refine their sound, pushing their trademark elements to new levels of complexity without forgetting the characteristic catchy hooks. War Hearts exceeds their previous successes and solidifies their place in the global metal scene.

War Hearts will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Black Marbled (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd. to 200 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Translucent Red (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digisleeve

- Digital

Pre-order here.

War Hearts tracklisting:

"War Hearts"

"Steel And Gold"

"To Live To Die"

"Night Of The Wolf"

"On Silver Wings"

"Edge Of Reality"

"Bloodlines"

"I Am The Windv

"King Of The Sky"

"Ice Dragon"

"Steel And Gold" video:

Album introduction video:

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - guitar

Francesco Zof - bass

Niso Tomasini - drums

Alessia Lanzone - guitar

(Photo - Federico Mondelli, Alessia Lanzone)