FROZEN CROWN Vocalist JADE Interviews Guitarist SHEENA (Video)

Italian power metallers, Frozen Crown, have shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"How it is to be a guitar player in 2025? It may seem like a silly question considering there's a lot of female fronted bands and even female only bands, however, you never experienced living in Italy, the biggest (while totally irrelevant) hating factory of old school frustrated metalheads hating on women and young people. This, plus a ton of silly and cute things like only the Sheena + Jade combo can deliver."

Frozen Crown recently announced their first ever European headline tour, sharing the following message:

"Happy New Frozen Year! Where are we going to meet in 2025? Be sure to check the dates on frozencrown.net; our headlining tour starts soon and we can't wait to see all of you on the road!

We wouldn't be able to summarize in a single post all the love and support we received from you guys during all the incredible year we just spent together. It's been a very intense ride, we didn't stop for a single minute, and there has been a ton of work to do, and now we prepare to face the biggest challenge of them all: for the first time we'll be the main act, with all the responsibilities, expenses and risks there could be.

Of course, we're going to have some awesome people at our side, namely Fellowship and Lutharo, with which we can't wait to share the road and the stage! But most importantly, we're going to have your incredible support, which is literally the only thing that allowed us to start as a new band in 2018 and to go through all these years becoming a self-sustaining band (which is more than we could even hope for).#

We have no proposals, neither hopes for the new year, as everything we could dream of is already here and we couldn't be happier. However, meeting as many of you as possible is a goal we'll keep working onto very hard! Thanks for making everything we accomplished until today possible! Big big hugs!"

Tickets for Frozen Crown's upcoming tour are available at frozencrown.net.

Frozen Crown recently released their guitar-driven new single, “I Am The Wind”, taken from their War Hearts, out now. Dominated by the dynamic vocal duo of frontwoman Jade and guitarist Federico, bold guitar riffs and flawless drumming once again underscore their passion for modern power metal together with a gripping official music video.

Check out the official music video for "I Am The Wind":

Frozen Crown constantly define and refine their sound, pushing their trademark elements to new levels of complexity without forgetting the characteristic catchy hooks. War Hearts exceeds their previous successes and solidifies their place in the global metal scene.

War Hearts is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear Black Marbled (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive) - strictly ltd. to 200 copies

- 1LP Gatefold Translucent Red (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Digisleeve

- Digital

War Hearts tracklisting:

"War Hearts"

"Steel And Gold"

"To Live To Die"

"Night Of The Wolf"

"On Silver Wings"

"Edge Of Reality"

"Bloodlines"

"I Am The Windv

"King Of The Sky"

"Ice Dragon"

"War Hearts" video:

"Steel And Gold" video:

Album introduction video:

Frozen Crown are:

Giada "Jade" Etro - vocals

Federico Mondelli - vocals, guitar

Fabiola Bellomo - guitar

Francesco Zof - bass

Niso Tomasini - drums

Alessia Lanzone - guitar