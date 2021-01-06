FUCK THE FACTS Team Up With Director DAVID HALL For New "Dropping Like Flies" Music Video

Unleashing the latest slab of their patented “bastardized” grindcore with their new album Pleine Noirceur this past November, Fuck The Facts have a new music video for the track "Dropping Like Flies". The song is a face-punching, fist-pumping smorgasbord of 90’s death metal, crust punk, and weirdness. Lyrically, the track was written by vocalist Mel Mongeon to tackle the reality of drug addiction and the opioid epidemic in certain parts of Canada pre-COVID times.

"The infection is spreading

Like a field infested with insects, with pests that multiply

Unable to treat the infection, it’s becoming larger...

...We hear you say you’re concerned, that you understand

But nothing is done

State of emergency; where are the resources?

It’s all talk

Help isn’t on the way

Communities will remain under strain

Pushed to the breaking point

Everyone is scrambling to save lives

As long as you feel their lives do not matter, they will keep dying"

Fuck The Facts has once again teamed up with director David Hall, who has been making videos for each of their albums since the release of Stigmata High-Five back in 2006.

"His unique approach to making videos has always been inspiring to us and we've always given him carte blanche (just watch our video for 'Everywhere Yet Nowhere''). For the 'Dropping Like Flies' video Dave manages to give the viewer an uncomfortable and satirical look at the devastating opioid epidemic. Highlighting just how much this issue is not taken seriously enough." says FTF's Topon Das.

Director David Hall adds: "The main inspiration for the video for 'Dropping Like Flies' came directly from Mel’s lyrics. She eloquently sings about addiction as an epidemic and society’s response: “help isn’t on the way.” I wanted to present a vision of hopelessness, the brutal ravaging of addiction, the pervasiveness of prescription meds, the economic forces that conspire, and show some faces not commonly presented as addicts: white people, senior citizens, the middle and upper class. Addiction transcends all demographics. God sends flies to wounds he should heal. Pills rain down from heaven."

Pleine Noirceur is available via the band's very own label Noise Salvation. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Doubt, Fear Neglect"

"Ailleurs"

"Pleine Noirceur"

"Aube"

"Sans Lumiere"

"Sans Racines"

"Everything I Love Is Ending"

"A Dying Light"

"Dropping Like Flies"

"L’abandon"

"An Ending"

"_cide"

"An Ending":

"Everything I Love Is Ending":

"Dropping Like Flies":

"Pleine Noirceur" video:

(Photo - Anndy Negative)