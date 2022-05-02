FULL OF HELL Announce Fall Co-Headline US Tour With BLOOD INCANTATION

Full Of Hell have announced fall US co-headlining tour dates with Blood Incantation. The 22-date run includes additional openers Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War. Tickets are on sale now at fullofhell.com/tour.

Full Of Hell are touring in support of their 202 full-length, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, out now on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

16 - Portland, OR - Dante's

17 - Seattle, WA - Substation

20 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club

21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

28 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

29 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

October

1 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

2 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

4 - New Haven, CT - State House

5 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch

7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

(Photo - Jessica Dankmeyer)