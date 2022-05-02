FULL OF HELL Announce Fall Co-Headline US Tour With BLOOD INCANTATION
Full Of Hell have announced fall US co-headlining tour dates with Blood Incantation. The 22-date run includes additional openers Vermin Womb, Mortuous and God Is War. Tickets are on sale now at fullofhell.com/tour.
Full Of Hell are touring in support of their 202 full-length, Garden Of Burning Apparitions, out now on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.
Tour dates:
September
13 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
15 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
16 - Portland, OR - Dante's
17 - Seattle, WA - Substation
20 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club
21 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
22 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
28 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
29 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
30 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
October
1 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
2 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk
4 - New Haven, CT - State House
5 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
6 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch
7 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
(Photo - Jessica Dankmeyer)