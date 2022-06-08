Funeral Doom Act ANGMODNES Sign With Black Lion Records; Debut Album Teaser Available

Funeral doom act Angmodnes will release their debut album on September 30th via Black Lion Records. Three tracks of pure funeral doom for fans of Evoken, Frowning and Shape Of Despair

The Weight Of Eternity is Angmodnes' first offering; an album in the works since 2013 and finally completed in 2022. Within its 36:21 runtime, it paints an utterly bleak and hopeless picture of one damned to live on forever, after everything and everyone has long since passed away. The doom laid upon this wretched soul can be seen metaphorically, as those who have lost any sense of attachment to this world and who are so far removed from life as to scarcely be able to think about anything other than death, are they not just as alone?

A teaser is available below.

Tracklist:

"Weight Of Eternity"

"Hollow Earth"

"Under Darkened Vaults"

Line-up:

Y.S. - Compositions, guitars, bass, vocals, recording, mixing & mastering

M.V. - Drums

F.S. - Vocals