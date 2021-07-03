FURY Highlight Sexism In Music With "Rock Lives In My Soul" Video

Fury presents their new single 'Rock Lives In My Soul' featuring Kim Jennett on guest vocals.

"With this song and video we wanted to highlight just how bad the issue of sexism in music really is," says Fury. "We reached out to female musicians, promoters and managers and asked them if they would share their experiences with us. The experiences they shared were both harrowing and numerous. Every example shown in the video is a direct quote from the testimonials they provided and is just a small snippet of the behaviour women face on a daily basis. Special thanks to all the women in music who spoke to us and let us put your experiences in this music video!"

"Rock Lives In My Soul" is now available on all digital platforms as well as on CD from the Fury webstore.

(Artwork by All Things Rotten, Photo by Lion Island Media)