FUZZRD Presents “Monster Carnival” Live Video

FuZZrd has issued a live video for “Monster Carnival”, which can be seen below. The audio recording is currently available on all streaming platforms. Singer and guitarist Brett Petrusek shares, “It was such a great feeling to release Near Life Experience and play our first handful of shows to close 2021. I've always visualized 2022 as the beginning for us and felt fortunate that we were afforded a really nice head start to craft our sound, our vibe and our content. We're fired up to bring it live in the year ahead as we continue to build on the foundation we've created as a group."

Guitarist Eric Fairchild offers, “It has been thrilling to finally be in a room playing music for people again. To feel that energy, and reignite that fire in all of us. As the 2022 show schedule takes shape, I can't wait to raise the bar and show people what FuZZrd is all about."

The band filmed their performance at the Southern Theater on December 11th 2021, staged the week Near Life Experience was released. As the studio debut hit the street, Petrusek reflected, “I'm so very proud of what we have accomplished this past year. It's gratifying to see and hear the album in its completed form. It's a powerhouse and definitely fits in the category of ‘album I've always wanted to make.’ The chemistry with our producer Jeremy Tappero continued to flourish and we all grew as musicians. I love the songs and sound we've created. It's fresh, and new, and noticeably doesn't chase trends. It stays true to its heavy rock roots. It's so awesome to be a part of FuZZrd coming to life, playing live shows, and sharing our music. The whole of what we have created is truly rewarding. I'm totally grateful to have this group."

Upcoming FuZZrd shows include:

May

20 - Fridley, MN - Route 47 – Lakes Jam Pre-Party

June

23 - Brainerd, MN - Lakes Jam Festival (with Warrant, Tesla)

For further details, visit FuZZrd on Facebook.