GAEREA, THE LION'S DAUGHTER, OBSIDIAN KINGDOM Added To February Instalment Of Slay At Home Fest

Season Of Mist has announced that The Lion's Daughter, Gaerea (pictured above), and Obsidian Kingdom will be airing virtual performances during the February instalment of Metal Injection's Slay At Home Festival. The festival will air this Friday, February 19 at 3 PM, EST, here.

Season Of Mist is proud to be a partner of this month's event, which will benefit The Black Art Future Fund in celebration of Black History Month. The BAFF is a collective of emerging philanthropists promoting the elevation and preservation of Black arts & culture.

(Photo - Catarina Rocha)