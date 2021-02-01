GAEREA - Video Trailer Released For Upcoming Virtual Live Stream Event

Cathartic black metal outfit, Gaerea, has partnered with Gimme TV to air their first ever virtual concert on Saturday, February 13 at 8 PM, CET. In addition to performing their sophomore record Limbo in full for the first time ever, the band will also be selling exclusive merch and will be present for a live Q&A in the chat.

Tickets for the event are $10.00 and are available now via the official Gimme App here. Watch a trailer video below.

(Photo - Catarina Rocha)