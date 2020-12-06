GAIA EPICUS - Audio Teaser For New Seventh Rising Album Available

Norway's Gaia Epicus, who recently announced the addition of drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Axel Rudi Pell, Vision Divine), have released an audio teaser for their forthcoming new album, Seventh Rising.

The band recently released a home quarantine video for new song "Invisible Enemy". Watch the clip below:

Seventh Rising is the follow-up to the band’s latest album, Alpha & Omega, which was released in December 2018. The new album is the seventh studio album from Gaia Epicus and it will contain 11 tracks. Release is expected by the end of 2020.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”

“Gods Of Metal”:

Album lineup:

Thomas Chr. Hansen - guitars, bass and vocals

Lukky Sparxx - lead guitars

Mike Terrana - drums

Special guest:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - vocals