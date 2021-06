Norwegian Gaia Epicus closed 2020 with the release of their latest album, Seventh Rising. Thes have released an official video for the track Dr. Madman, which can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

“Like A Phoenix”

“Rising”

“Nothing To Lose”

“From Ashes To Fire”

“The Dream”

“Invisible Enemy”

“Dr. Madman”

“Number One”

“Gods Of Metal”

“We Are The Ones”

“Eye Of RA”