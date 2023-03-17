Gambling Symbolism In Songs: Which Songs Feature Them?

Music is one of the most universal and uniting things out there. It has many subjects we can write and sing about. We can either make our songs about a particular subject or have said subject be a symbol for something else.

There are loads of songs about love or rebellion, but one common theme in songs is gambling.

Kenny Rogers- “The Gambler”

Released in 1978, Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” was written two years prior by then-23-year-old songwriter Don Schlitz. It took two years for the song to get recorded, and Rogers didn't even sing the original version.

The song Bobby Bare Sr. recorded the original version, with Johnny Cash recording another later, but neither of their versions became mainstream. Rogers, however, did.

Though it didn’t chart in the UK, Rogers’ iteration of the song peaked at number 16 on Billboard Hot 100 and was the US’s 40th most popular song in 1979.

Since then, “The Gambler” gained a legacy with many TV films in the 1980s and 1990s.

Elvis Presley - “Viva Las Vegas”

When we think of playing casino slots at an online or a real casino, Las Vegas is one of the first images that pop into our minds. While we’re not sure whether to thank the King of Rock and Roll for this, we can still appreciate this 1964 song based on the musical film of the same name.

“Viva Las Vegas” peaked at number 17 on the UK charts during its original 1964 run, but it peaked two places higher after being reissued in 2007.

It may not be the first song that comes to mind when we think of Elvis, but it is one of his biggest songs.

Amy Winehouse - “Love Is A Losing Game”

British singer Amy Winehouse had a tough life, and this 2007 song is about heartbreak and disappointment. The partner rejecting the song's protagonist gambled with her love and won.

Though it only peaked at number 46 during its original run on the UK charts, the song peaked 13 spots higher in 2011. It’s Amy Winehouse’s lowest-charting song, but Winehouse left a powerful impact on the music scene.

Lady Gaga- “Poker Face”

Lady Gaga is one of the most popular singers worldwide, and poker is one of the most popular casino games. When we combine the two, we get a number-one hit in several countries and a signature song.

“Poker Face” mentions many casino classics, like Russian Roulette and titular poker. Lady Gaga even uses gambling as a symbol of love.

Poker Face topped the charts in many countries, including the UK and the US. It even topped the UK’s year-end chart in 2009, with the US ranking it as the second most popular song that year. No wonder this is one of her signature songs!

End Of The Record

Music is one thing that’s universal and uniting, and there are many subjects songs can be about. Gambling is one of them. Some artists make their songs about gambling, while others use gambling as a symbol for something else.